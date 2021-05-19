Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.