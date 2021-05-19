Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $39,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

