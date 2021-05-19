Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,056 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $36,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

