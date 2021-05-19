Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE PTS opened at C$20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$308.74 million and a PE ratio of -29.87. Points International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.65 million.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.