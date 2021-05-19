Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fluor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE FLR opened at $19.42 on Monday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

