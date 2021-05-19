Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,798 shares of company stock worth $4,431,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

