Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.