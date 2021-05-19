Ether Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $77,708.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.24 or 0.07839431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00204071 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

