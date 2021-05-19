Ether Zero Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $721,276.44 and approximately $206,326.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.59 or 0.06822490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00166368 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

