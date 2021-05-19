ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Down 29.2% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 61.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $34,145.11 and $28.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.48 or 0.09735514 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

