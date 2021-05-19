Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Euronav has increased its dividend payment by 492.9% over the last three years.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

