Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $234.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of BLD opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $97.35 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

