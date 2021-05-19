Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

EVH stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 513,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

