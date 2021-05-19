Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.35.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$39.85 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

