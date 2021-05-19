Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.76.
About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II
