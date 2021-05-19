Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

