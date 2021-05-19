Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$715.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

