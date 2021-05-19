EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at TheStreet

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EZPW opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $402.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

