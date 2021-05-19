F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

