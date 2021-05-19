F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,719. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

