Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28.

Shares of FB stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.