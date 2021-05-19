Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28.
Shares of FB stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
