Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 306.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.16. 368,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. The firm has a market cap of $879.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.