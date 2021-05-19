FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.13. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,364. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.04. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

