Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 184,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,335,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

