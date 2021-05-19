Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fastly were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fastly by 219.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fastly by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 11.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 270,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

