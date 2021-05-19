Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.

RACE stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. 164,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,187. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

