Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.43.
RACE stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $202.75. 164,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,187. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.