Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $322.84

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.84 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 486.40 ($6.35). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.35), with a volume of 835,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 324.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

