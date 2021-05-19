Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli cut Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research cut Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

