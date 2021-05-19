Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.50. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 26,022 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 100.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

