Financial Comparison: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) vs. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48% Airgain -4.39% -4.50% -4.02%

12.1% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 4.90 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -160.42 Airgain $55.74 million 3.65 $930,000.00 $0.09 214.67

Airgain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88 Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Airgain on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

