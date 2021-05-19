Financial Contrast: QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 5 9 0 2.64 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

QIAGEN currently has a consensus target price of $60.76, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 86.78%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QIAGEN and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.53 billion 6.98 -$41.46 million $1.43 32.68 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -15.13

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QIAGEN. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44% INmune Bio N/A -41.18% -39.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QIAGEN beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. The company offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. It offers predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

