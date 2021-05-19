Financial Review: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $108.89 million 1.26 $1.15 million $0.05 114.00 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.48 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intevac and Taronis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intevac presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. Given Intevac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intevac has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 4.91% 5.41% 4.21% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intevac beats Taronis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system for use in the defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

