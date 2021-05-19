Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,570. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

