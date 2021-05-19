Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk Acquires 3,175 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92.

TSE FTT opened at C$33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.99 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

