First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.