First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

