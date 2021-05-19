First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,767. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

