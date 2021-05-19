First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

