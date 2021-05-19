First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,952 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 25.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,812,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 215,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 458,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

