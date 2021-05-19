First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 7,340 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.