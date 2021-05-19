First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 85,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

