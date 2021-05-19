FLEX LNG (FLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of FLNG opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a PE ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNG. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

