Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

