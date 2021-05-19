Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGZY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

