Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 1,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of analysts have commented on FLGZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

