FMA Advisory Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $164.97 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.