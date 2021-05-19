FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 1,983 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.