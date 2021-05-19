FMA Advisory Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

