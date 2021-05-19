Folder Protocol Price Tops $1.35 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

