FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 379.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FormFactor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $1,895,691. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

