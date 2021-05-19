Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FORR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $852.01 million, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,810. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

